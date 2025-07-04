Shanto left out of squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Former skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was left out as Bangladesh announced a 16-member squad on Friday for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 10.

Since he opted out of T20I captaincy, Bangladesh played two series in the UAE and Pakistan. The left-hander, struggling with his form in the format, was drafted in the squad for both series, but was picked for only one game (against UAE) while he was sidelined throughout the Pakistan series.

Opener Naim Sheikh was finally rewarded with a spot for his domestic form, and seamer Mohammad Saifuddin also made the cut as the Tigers also left out pacers Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed.

Ace pacer Taskin Ahmed made a return to the side, and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was preferred instead of Tanvir Islam, who was part of the squad that played against Pakistan in May.

The second T20I is scheduled for July 13 in Kandy, and the Tigers' full tour of Sri Lanka will conclude with the final match on July 16 in Colombo.

SQUAD:

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Tamim, Parvez Emon, Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali , Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.



ITINERARY:

10 Jul - 1st T20I - Kandy

13 Jul - 2nd T20I - Dambulla

16 Jul - 3rd T20I - Colombo