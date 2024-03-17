Miraz sees 'great asset' in Rishad

As Bangladesh and Sri Lanka go into the series decider in the third ODI in Chattogram tomorrow, there are likely to be a few changes for both sides.

Firstly, both teams have been handed injury blows to one key pacer each ahead of the crucial match. Furthermore, the third match is a day game, which means there might be options for tactical changes, given that not everyone has stepped up to the task in the previous two matches.

One of those likely incomers is Rishad Hossain, the tall leg-spinning all-rounder who had already made an impact in the T20 series.

All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz believes Rishad can be a good option for the team, given his marked improvement in recent times.

"Bangladesh team had been looking for a leg-spinning all-rounder for a long time. And Rishad has that thing. I believe he still has a lot to give and a lot to learn," Miraz said at a press conference in Chattogram on Sunday.

"The job is not an easy one for a leg-spinner. It is in fact a very difficult job. You'll have to have a lot of control when you're playing either at home or abroad. But I have seen marked improvement in him. If we can take care, he can be a great asset for the country," the 25-year-old all-rounder said.

Rishad took three wickets in the T20 series and had been quite economical as well, but is yet to make his debut in ODIs.

Bangladesh have used two spinners – Miraz and Taijul Islam – in the first two matches. While Miraz has been slightly effective despote conditions not favouring spin much, Taijul has been quite off-colour in both matches. The left-armer gave away more than 7.5 runs an over and took only two matches across two innings.

Whether Rishad will feature in the third ODI is yet to be seen, but Miraz believes Rishad's inclusion not only bolsters Bangladesh's bowling, but gives some much-needed support in the batting order too.

"If a bowler can bat, it gives the team an added advantage. Rishad's batting gives us that advantage. If we can utilise him properly, he will be handy with the bat too. He played a good knock in the T20s. The most important thing is he can play big shots. If he can prepare himself mentally, I believe he can serve the team for a long time," Miraz opined.