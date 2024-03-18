Tigers hope to end losing streak

Bangladesh will be hoping to win the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram today and snap out of a losing streak by clinching their first bilateral series in the format in almost 10 months.

Bangladesh have had a torrid time in their most favoured format lately, with their last ODI series win (2-0) coming back in May 2023 away to Ireland. Since then, the Tigers have lost to Afghanistan (2-1) and New Zealand (2-0) at home and again to the Kiwis (3-0) away from home.

This is the 10th bilateral ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the Tigers winning just one of the previous nine ones, a 2-1 triumph at home in 2021.

This will also be the Tigers' chance to register their second ODI series win over the Lankans.

For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, it's an opportunity to seal their fourth straight series win in ODIs, having won against Afghanistan twice and Zimbabwe once leading up to the ODIs against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the series-deciding third ODI will begin at 10:00 am, neutralising the dew factor which played a huge role in the outcomes of the previous two matches of the series.

In both the first and second ODI, the side winning the toss and opting to field first came out victorious, with Bangladesh winning the series-opener by six wickets and Sri Lanka bouncing back with a three-wicket in the following match.

Interestingly, in both matches, the side chasing lost three wickets inside the first Powerplay, but once the dew settled on the outfield of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, batting got easier and they recovered from the early stutter to come out victorious.

But in the third ODI, the toss is unlikely to play too much of a role, a prospect that excited Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

"We know our conditions really well. As it will be a day match, it will definitely benefit us. Toss becomes a huge factor in day-night matches. Whoever wins the toss gets the advantage," Miraz told reporters at the pre-match press conference yesterday.