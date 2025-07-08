Bangladesh lose series after hammering defeat in 3rd Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan is clean bowled by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 8, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh dished out another ordinary batting display which led to a 99-run hammering in the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekelle today.

Chasing a 285-run total, the Tigers got bundled out for 186 -- the second time they got skittled out under 200 in the series. In the process, they lost the series 2-1.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with a sluggish 78-ball 51 and his approach reflected the Tigers' approach overall as they never looked like they could chase down the challenging target.

Pacers Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera picked up three wickets apiece, while spinners Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two each for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis hit a superb 124 and skipper Charith Asalanka scored a half-century to lift Sri Lanka to 285-7.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first and a 124-run fourth-wicket stand between Mendis and Asalanka, who made 58, guided the hosts to a challenging total.

Bangladesh hit back with wickets to dent Sri Lanka, who were 224-3 before the left-handed Asalanka departed.

But Mendis, who was under fire for letting away starts and not converting his fifties into bigger scores, dug deep to register his sixth ODI hundred and anchor the innings.

Having thrown away his wicket in Colombo after a whirlwind 20-ball fifty, Mendis showed better application. His innings, laced with 18 fours, was a blend of crisp strokeplay and street-smart batting.

His 114-ball knock set the stage for Sri Lanka's total and number eight Wanindu Hasaranga finished with a flourish in his unbeaten 14-ball 18.

The home batters played the sweep to good effect and used their feet wisely to negate the turn on offer for spinners.

Mendis eventually perished in the 46th over, top-edging a pull off part-time spinner Shamim Hossain, who ran back to complete a sharp catch off his own bowling.

Bangladesh got quick wickets before Hasaranga's late cameo.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each.

Tigers staring at series defeat

Another batting misfire has placed Bangladesh on the verge of a loss in the series-deciding third ODI and a series defeat against Sri Lanka in Pallekelle today.

Bangladesh were reduced to 165-7 after 35 overs, with Jaker Ali, the last recognised batter in the middle trying to curtail the margin of a likely defeat with an unbeaten 20-ball 14. Taskin Ahmed was not out on one at the other end.

Tigers struggling after dismissal of top-order

Bangladesh were in a spot of bother, losing their top three batters for just 64 runs on the board in 14 overs while in pursuit of a daunting 286-run target in the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele today.

Opener Tanzid Tamim was castled by an Asitha Fernando in-swinger in the third over, and Najmul Hossain Shanto suffered the same fate an over later, giving Dushmantha Chameera his first wicket.

The other opener Parvez Emon tried to start a rebuild as he put together a 42-run stand with Towhid Hridoy but threw his wicket away in the 14th over when he picked out the lone fielder at deep square leg after dragging a flighted delivery bowled by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage.

Mendis ton propels Lankans to 285

Kusal Mendis scored a commanding century to propel Sri Lanka to 285-7 in the series-deciding third ODI against Bangladesh in Pallekele today.

Mendis smashed 18 fours for his 114-ball 124 and forged a 124-run stand with skipper Charith Asalanka after the Lankans were reduced to 100-3 after 21 overs.

Asalanka put away nine fours for his 68-ball 58, helping the hosts to keep the run-rate at five and above throughout, while a late flurry by Wanindu Hasaranga (18 runs off 14 balls) pushed the total past the 280-mark.

The hosts lost momentum in the last 10 overs as they were 222-3 after the end of the 40th over, with both Mendis and Asalanka looking set to launch. But the Tigers pulled things back, by picking up four wickets, including the set duo, and giving away just 63 runs to keep the Lankans total under 300.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets apiece.

Mendis-Asalanka stand sets Sri Lanka up for big total

Bangladesh are in a spot of bother as Sri Lanka are set to post a big total, thanks to a Kusal Mendis's unbeaten ton alongside skipper Charith Asalanka's half-century in the series-deciding third ODI in Pallekele today.

Mendis, who had hit 15 fours, reached his hundred by hitting his 16th as he took 95 balls to complete the ton which came in the 38th over -- the same over in which Asalanka reached his half-century in 60 balls. The unbeaten 105-run stand between teh duo propelled the Lankans to 205-3 after 38 overs.

Tanvir, Miraz strike as Sri Lanka reach 100-3

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and allrounder Mehedy Hasan Miraz struck in quick succession as Sri Lanka were reduced to 100 for 3 in the series-deciding third ODI in Pallekele today.

Tanvir broke the second-wicket stand by removing opener Pathum Nissanka for 35. Nissanka, who struggled for fluency during his 47-ball stay, attempted a sweep but was undone by extra bounce and top-edged the ball to Emon at deep square leg.

Soon after, Miraz removed Kamindu Mendis for 16. The left-hander misjudged the length of a quicker delivery aimed at the stumps, missing an attempted pull shot. A confident lbw appeal followed, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Kamindu didn't opt for a review, falling to what appeared a plumb decision.



Mendis-Nissanka consolidate after Tanzim breakthrough

Tanzim Hasan Sakib brought Bangladesh an early breakthrough but Sri Lanka ended the first Powerplay as the happier of the two sides, having reached 51-1 in 10 overs after opting to bat first in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Pallekele today.

Tanzim nicked off opener Nishan Madushka for one in the fourth over but after that, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 38 off the remaining 41 balls in the opening Powerplay.

Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz used four options in the first 10 overs in Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman but none have so far really tested the pair.

With six fours, Mendis has moved on to 25 off 26 balls while Nissanks is unbeaten on 24 off 28.

Taskin returns as Bangladesh sent to bowl first in series-decider

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bowl first in the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele today.

Bangladesh, who won the previous ODI by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1, have made one change, with experienced pacer Taskin Ahmed returning to the XI in place of Hasan Mahmud.

The hosts, meanwhile, have named an unchanged XI.

If Bangladesh can win today, they will secure their maiden ODI series win on Sri Lankan soil.

The team winning the toss and batting first had won in the first two ODIs of the series.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando