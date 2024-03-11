Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:29 PM

Cricket

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series ticket prices revealed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the ticket prices for the forthcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chattogram, ranging from TK 200 to Tk 1500.

Western Stand tickets have been priced at Tk 200, an Eastern Stand ticket will cost Tk 300 while a ticket at the Club House will set back a fan by Tk 500.

International Stand tickets have been set at Tk 1000-a-piece. The Grand Stand and Roof Top Hospitality box tickets are the most expensive of the lot, priced at Tk 1500 each.

The ODIs will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 13, 15 and 18 respectively.

Fans can purchase tickets at Shagarika Ticket Counter and at the MA Aziz Stadium Ticket Counter on the day before the match and on match day. The booths will be open from 9:30am to 8:00 pm.

Tickets can also be bought online from March 11. The online ticket collection booth is at the MA Aziz Stadium and fans can collect the tickets from 9:30 am to 7:00 pm on the day before the match.

