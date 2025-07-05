Battered Tigers seek redemption

Bangladesh go into the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday hoping to haul themselves up after suffering a calamitous batting collapse in the first ODI, knowing that only a win would keep the three-match series alive.

In the series opener, Bangladesh lost eight wickets in the space of 27 deliveries to see the match slip completely out of their hands, falling to a 77-run loss.

If Bangladesh are to stage a quick turnaround, the players must regain their confidence and also come up with a definitive plan of action against Lankan spin.

Advice on what the Bangladesh management need to do to help their players snap out of the previous defeat from an unlikely source – the head coach of the opposition side Sanath Jayasuriya.

"It [a batting collapse] can happen to any team. As long as the management, the captain gives them [players] the confidence, that's the key to keep them from feeling under pressure," Lankan legend in the pre-match press conference yesterday.

"Obviously they will feel down and it's not easy to come out of it. But as long as you trust them, they will come out," Jayasuriya added.

Bangladesh had made a promising start to their 245-run chase in the first ODI in Colombo, mostly owing to the 61-ball 62 from opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Tanzid and Najmul Hossain Shanto had put together an impressive 71-run second wicket stand which ended abruptly when the latter got run out on 23 and soon after Tanzid was brilliantly caught at mid-off, after which panic consumed the side.

Judging by how Tanzid analysed his own performance in the first ODI, it seems the opener is yet to recover from the disappointment.

"I don't think I played well because I couldn't do what the side needed from me. If I could do what was needed, I would say I played well."

Jayasuria, meanwhile, spoke about how his players had faith in their abilities to stage a comeback even after Bangladesh had reached 96-1 after 16 overs.

"We wanted to keep things as tight as possible and it happened through that breakthrough from Milan [Rathnayake] getting the run out before Janith [Liyanage] took the catch to change the game. We kept putting pressure with our three spinners," Jayasuriya said.

To add to the visitors challenges, they will also be without head coach Phil Simmons in the second match who left for a scheduled doctor's appointment in the UK.

Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, all three right-handed middle-order batters failed to keep Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis in check. But as per Tanzid, the team has analysed a way past the Lankan spin threat.

"We had a long discussion and coach gave us some information. Those who get set in these kinds of wickets, need to finish the game… The left-handed batters should play more deliveries against Hasaranga since he isn't as effective against left-handers as he is against right-handers. We hope to use this information in the next game."