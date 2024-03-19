Cricket
Mushfiqur ruled out of Test series with injured thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim writhes in pain after sustaining an injury to his right thumb during the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a fractured right thumb, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu confirmed The Daily Star today.

"Mushfiqur Rahim fractured his right thumb during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. We can confirm he is out of the Test series. We will inform about the details of his injury and the likely replacement in time," Lipu said. 

The wicketkeeper-batter got hurt on his right thumb while gathering a delivery behind the stumps in the second over of the Sri Lanka innings, bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

The 36-year-old kept wickets for the whole innings and took four catches. He then went on to score an unbeaten 37, including the winning runs as Bangladesh won the series 2-1. 

The first Test begins in Sylhet on March 22 while the second Test will get underway in Chattogram on March 29. Both Tests are part of the World Test Championship. 

