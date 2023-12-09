Mushfiqur serves legal notice to Ekattor TV

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has served a legal notice to Ekattor TV in relation to fixing claims made in a report after Mushfiqur was given out for 'obstructing the field' during the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Supreme Court lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan, who is representing Mushfiqur, issued a legal notice to Ekattor TV on behalf of the player.

The notice also presented four demands that will have to be fulfilled in 48 hours.

The demands are immediate removal of the report from social media and digital platforms, telecast of an apology, issuance of a press release containing the apology, and demanding written confirmation to be sent to Mushfiqur that the TV station has warned the reporter against such actions in the future.

"The allegation and innuendo contained in the report is false and baseless and represent a shameful instance of yellow journalism and the publication of fake news," a press release from the player, read, adding that the report has left Mushfiqur 'mentally shattered'.

On December 6, the report claimed that Mushfiqur's dismissal in the first innings was potentially linked to match-fixing.

"It is claimed that the report and its publication in the manner aforesaid, where it has been seen, accessed, and downloaded by countless millions throughout Bangladesh and the rest of the world, has lowered our client in the eyes and estimation of right-thinking people, and therefore constitutes criminal defamation punishable under Section 500 of the Penal Code, 1860 and cyber-bullying contrary to Sections 25(1)(Ka), 25(2) and 29 of the Cyber Security Act, 2023, besides entitling our client to proceed against you for exemplary damages as compensation by instituting civil legal action," the press release further read.