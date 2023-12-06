Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 02:05 PM

Mushfiqur out for obstructing the field

Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim out handling the ball. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi to lose his wicket for obstructing the field in Test cricket in the post-lunch session of Day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka today.

The incident occurred in the 41st over of the innings. Mushfiqur, batting on 35, defended a delivery from pacer Kyle Jamieson and then as the ball was going wide of the wickets he swatted it with his right hand even though it was not heading towards the wickets.

The dismissal, which was earlier called 'handling the ball', was brought under the umbrella of obstructing the field by the MCC in 2017.

He becomes the eighth cricketer in Tests to get out for handling the ball.

Interestingly, this was the second time on the day that Mushfiq tried to use his hands to deflect the ball as he had earlier done so against Tim Southee in the second ball of the post-lunch session.

However, in that instance, Mushfiq's hands didn't come into contact with the ball.

Mushfiq was the fifth Bangladeshi to depart in the innings and his dismissal also ended a 56-run partnership between him and Shahadat Hossain Dipu.

Related topic:
cricketMushfiqur Rahimbangladesh cricketBangladesh v New Zealand
