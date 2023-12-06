'A player with over 80 Tests can’t do that' – Tamim on Mushfiqur dismissal

Tamim Iqbal made his debut as a commentator in international cricket on Day one of the ongoing Dhaka Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim became the first batter in the country to be out obstructing the field during the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka today.

Tamim Iqbal, who is making his international debut as a commentator today, said that a player who has played over 80 Tests should have known better than to handle the ball.

Mushfiqur was batting on 35 when he fended off a delivery which dropped close to his feet. Even as the ball was moving away from the stumps, the batter pushed the ball away with his gloves leading to the umpires going upstairs to check for obstructing the field dismissal.

"A cricketer who has played over 80 Tests, should know he can't do that," Tamim said in the commentary box.

Previously 'handling the ball' was a separate form of dismissal until the law change in 2017 saw the form of dismissal become included under obstructing the field.

Seven batters have previously fallen to handling the ball dismissal with England's Michael Vaughan and Australia's Steve Waugh being the last ones to be given out for handling the ball in 2001.

Given the law change, Mushfiqur has become the ninth batter to be out for obstructing the field along with England's Sir Len Hutton's dismissal in 1951. But in terms of handling the ball, Mushfiqur is now the eighth batter to be out in this manner.

Tamim said that net practice can sometimes create the bad habit of handling the ball.

"Practice habit can make this happen. In the nets, batters often take the ball in hand and return it back to the bowler. Maybe Mushfiqur did it unconsciously and extended his hands. But this obviously can't be an excuse," Tamim further said in commentary.