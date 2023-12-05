Tamim 'looking forward' to international commentary debut

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will make a debut as a commentator in an international game tomorrow, during the opening day of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The former Bangladesh captain previously graced the commentary box as a special guest during a Bangladesh Premier League fixture on February 14 last year .

"My slots: 12:40pm to 01:10pm and 01:40pm to 02:10pm. Looking forward to the combox experience again," he added.

Tamim last featured for the national team in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home in September.

The left-hander recently said that he would come to a decision about his future after the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League in January.