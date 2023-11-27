Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 02:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 02:50 PM

Cricket

Southee predicts a ‘hard fought’ series against Bangladesh

Star Sports Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 02:45 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 02:50 PM
Tim Southee
Tim Southee. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

New Zealand captain Tim Southee expects their forthcoming two-Test series against hosts Bangladesh to be a 'hard-fought' affair, one he hopes that his side will win to begin their ICC Test Championship campaign on the right foot.

"We know Bangladesh are a great side in these conditions and it's going to be a great and hard-fought Test series," Southee said in the pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Monday.

The opening Test of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, will be both team's first match in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC Test Championship.

After winning the inaugural edition of the competition, New Zealand finished sixth in the second cycle.

The Kiwis now hope to return to the pinnacle of Test cricket and want to kick off their journey on a positive note against the Tigers in Sylhet.

"It's the start to a new cycle, which is exciting. It's a tough place to come and play Test cricket. Bangladesh are a strong side in these conditions. It's been some time since we've played some Test cricket. So, looking forward to get into it.

"This is a new cycle, the last cycle obviously didn't go as well as we would've planned. The guys that were involved in the first Test Championship cycle do know how special it feels when you do well in the championship."

