Nafees returns as Tigers' team manager for NZ series

Former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal has been reappointed as the team manager of the Bangladesh cricket team for their forthcoming home series against New Zealand.

Nafees, who is the elder brother of former ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, confirmed The Daily Star that he will be returning to his old role.

Nafees was working as the Tigers' team manager till the New Zealand series in September, Bangladesh's last bilateral engagement before the ICC World Cup 2023.

During the third and final ODI of that series, Nafees left the dressing room while the match was still going on. It was later revealed that he had been excluded from the Bangladesh contingent for the World Cup, reportedly as per the recommendation of skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who is also the captain of the Test team, won't be taking part in the two-Test series against the Black Caps as he is still recovering from the injury he sustained in the match against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

In Shakib's absence, Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Tigers in the series.

The first Test will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 28.

The second and final Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from December 6.