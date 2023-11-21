Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 02:47 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Nafees returns as Tigers' team manager for NZ series

Star Sports Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:55 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 02:47 PM
Nafees Iqbal. Photo: Instagram

Former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal has been reappointed as the team manager of the Bangladesh cricket team for their forthcoming home series against New Zealand.

Nafees, who is the elder brother of former ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, confirmed The Daily Star that he will be returning to his old role.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nafees was working as the Tigers' team manager till the New Zealand series in September, Bangladesh's last bilateral engagement before the ICC World Cup 2023.

During the third and final ODI of that series, Nafees left the dressing room while the match was still going on. It was later revealed that he had been excluded from the Bangladesh contingent for the World Cup, reportedly as per the recommendation of skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who is also the captain of the Test team, won't be taking part in the two-Test series against the Black Caps as he is still recovering from the injury he sustained in the match against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

In Shakib's absence, Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Tigers in the series.

The first Test will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 28.

The second and final Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from December 6.

 

Related topic:
cricketICC Cricket World Cup 2023Nafees IqbalBangladesh v New Zealand Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia savour 'miracle' World Cup triumph

Australia savour 'miracle' World Cup triumph

1d ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit admits India 'not good enough' after World Cup final loss

1d ago

Memorable 13 of the 13th World Cup

1d ago
India will be nervous facing New Zealand: Taylor

India will be nervous facing New Zealand: Taylor

1w ago

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji go into Cricket Hall of Fame

1w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

১০ বছর আগে গুম হওয়া বিএনপি নেতাকে গাড়ি পোড়ানো মামলায় কারাদণ্ড

‘আমার ভাইকে ২০১৩ সালের ডিসেম্বরে প্রত্যক্ষদর্শীদের সামনে তুলে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়। যদি কোনো মামলায় সে আসামি হয়, তাহলে কেন তারা তদন্ত করে তাকে খুঁজে বের করতে পারল না?’, বলেন সুমনের বোন সানজিদা ইসলাম...

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের মানুষকে পুড়িয়ে হত্যা করে কিছুই অর্জন করা যায় না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩১ মিনিট আগে