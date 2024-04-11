Eid Mubarak: Bangladesh cricketers wish fans on social media

Several members of the Bangladesh cricket team took to social media to wish their fans 'Eid Mubarak' on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today.

This year, the national team cricketers are getting to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with their family and loved ones, which is not the case every year.

Often, the cricketers are caught up in the busy schedule of international cricket and have to spend the day thousands of miles away from home,

But this year, the Eid holiday fell between international engagements for the Tigers and most of them took this opportunity to head back to their ancestral homes and spend the day with close ones.

Many cricketers shared a glimpse of their Eid celebrations for fans on social media. Here is a look at some of the posts shared on the occasion by them.