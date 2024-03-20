Hridoy earns maiden Test call-up

Towhid Hridoy earned a maiden call-up to the Bangladesh Test side as the young batter replaces experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka which will begin at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) relayed the news through a press release on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury he had sustained in the final ODI between the teams at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium last Monday. The wicketkeeper was struck on his right thumb by a Taskin Ahmed delivery in the second over of the game and had to receive treatment from the team physio. Mushfiqur, who underwent a scan after the game, played the entire match and scored an unbeaten 37 to help the Tigers to a four-wicket win and clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Hridoy, meanwhile, has represented Bangladesh in 30 ODIs and 14 T20Is, making himself almost a constant feature in the Tigers' middle-order in white-ball cricket. The 23-year-old will hope to emulate his performances in red-ball cricket as well.