Ton-up Hridoy makes his mark in BCL

Tawhid Hridoy's unbeaten century kept North Zone in the hunt to take a first-innings lead over Central Zone after the second day of the Bangladesh Cricket League's (BCL) first round in Sylhet yesterday.

Riding on Hridoy's 132 off 138 balls, North ended the day on 236 for eight, in reply to Central's first-innings total of 281.

Apart from Hridoy and Rishad Hossain, whose 46 off 68 balls was the second-highest score for North, none of their batters were able to make an impact on a tricky pitch at Sylhet Outer Stadium.

The 23-year-old right-hander, known for his attacking approach for Bangladesh in limited-over formats, is eying a Test debut.

"Every player grows up with the dream of playing in the red ball and white jersey. Today's century in the first match of the Bangladesh Cricket League will serve as more inspiration," Hridoy wrote on Facebook after smashing his third first-class century, featuring 13 fours and four sixes.

Pacers Abu Hider and Shohidul Islam and off spinner Shuvagata Hom took two wickets each for Central.

Earlier, resuming the day on 256 for eight, Central added 25 runs to their overnight score. Ton-up Naeem Islam, who had set a national record with his 33rd first-class hundred on the previous day, was eventually dismissed on a 195-ball 122, laced with three sixes and nine fours.

At Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, South Zone replied strongly and ended the day on 123 for two after East Zone posted 402 in their first innings.

Soumya Sarkar, recalled to the Tigers white-ball series in New Zealand, along with Anamul Haque failed to convert their starts. Soumya was dismissed by off spinner Naeem Ahmed on 38 off 48 balls while Anamul departed after scoring 19 off 26 balls.

Skipper Mohammad Mithun and Fazle Mahmud then steadied the ship and added an unbeaten 61 runs for the third wicket.