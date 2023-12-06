Cricket
Sports Reporter
Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:57 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Ton-up Hridoy makes his mark in BCL

Sports Reporter
Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:53 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:57 PM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Tawhid Hridoy's unbeaten century kept North Zone in the hunt to take a first-innings lead over Central Zone after the second day of the Bangladesh Cricket League's (BCL) first round in Sylhet yesterday.

Riding on Hridoy's 132 off 138 balls, North ended the day on 236 for eight, in reply to Central's first-innings total of 281.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apart from Hridoy and Rishad Hossain, whose 46 off 68 balls was the second-highest score for North, none of their batters were able to make an impact on a tricky pitch at Sylhet Outer Stadium.

The 23-year-old right-hander, known for his attacking approach for Bangladesh in limited-over formats, is eying a Test debut.

"Every player grows up with the dream of playing in the red ball and white jersey. Today's century in the first match of the Bangladesh Cricket League will serve as more inspiration," Hridoy wrote on Facebook after smashing his third first-class century, featuring 13 fours and four sixes.

Pacers Abu Hider and Shohidul Islam and off spinner Shuvagata Hom took two wickets each for Central.

Earlier, resuming the day on 256 for eight, Central added 25 runs to their overnight score. Ton-up Naeem Islam, who had set a national record with his 33rd first-class hundred on the previous day, was eventually dismissed on a 195-ball 122, laced with three sixes and nine fours.

At Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, South Zone replied strongly and ended the day on 123 for two after East Zone posted 402 in their first innings.

Soumya Sarkar, recalled to the Tigers white-ball series in New Zealand, along with Anamul Haque failed to convert their starts. Soumya was dismissed by off spinner Naeem Ahmed on 38 off 48 balls while Anamul departed after scoring 19 off 26 balls.

Skipper Mohammad Mithun and Fazle Mahmud then steadied the ship and added an unbeaten 61 runs for the third wicket.

Related topic:
Towhid HridoyBCLcricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Miraz, Taijul have Kiwis cornered on Day One

12h ago
Temba Bavuma

South Africa rest Bavuma for India ODIs, T20Is

2d ago

Kiwis to follow Bangladesh’s blueprint in Dhaka Test, says Sodhi

2d ago

RU left bodies blame BCL for clash, arson

Abhimanyu Mithun

Bizarre no-ball in Abu Dhabi T10 League sparks speculation

3d ago
গরুর মাংস
|বাংলাদেশ

নিষেধাজ্ঞা নিয়ে ব্যবসায়ীদের উদ্বিগ্ন হওয়ার কিছু নেই: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

মন্ত্রী বলেন, বিএনপি অংশ না নেওয়ায় ভোটার উপস্থিতি নিয়ে কিছুটা শঙ্কা আছে।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

১০ বছরে এমপি শিমুলের সম্পদ বেড়েছে ১৪ গুণ, স্ত্রীর ৬৯ গুণ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification