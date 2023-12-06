Unusual dismissals in Test cricket

Cricket
AFP, Dhaka
Wed Dec 6, 2023 05:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 05:56 PM

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field in the second match against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur pushed the ball away with his gloves after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

Such dismissals previously came under "handled the ball", until revisions to the Laws of Cricket in 2017.

Unusual Test dismissals (player, dismissal, match, venue, date)

L. Hutton, obstructing the field, England v South Africa, The Oval, August 16, 1951

R. Endean, handled the ball, South Africa v England, Cape Town, January 1, 1957

A. Hilditch, handled the ball, Australia v Pakistan, Perth, March 24, 1979

M. Khan, handled the ball, Pakistan v Australia, Karachi, September 22, 1982

D. Haynes, handled the ball, West Indies v India, Wankhede, November 24, 1983

G. Gooch, handled the ball, England v Australia, Manchester, June 3, 1993

S. Waugh, handled the ball, Australia v India, Chennai, March 18, 2001

M. Atapattu, retired out, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo, September 6, 2001

M. Jayawardene, retired out, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo, September 6, 2001

M. Vaughan, handled the ball, England v India, Bengaluru, December 19, 2001

M. Rahim, obstructing the field, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Dhaka, December 6, 2023

