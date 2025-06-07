‘Let's celebrate with the spirit of unity and respect’: Cricketers send Eid wishes

Bangladesh cricketers wished fans a happy Eid as the Muslim community of the country celebrates Eid-ul-Adha today.

"Wishing you joy, health, and endless blessings this Eid. Let's celebrate with the spirit of unity and respect!" wrote Bangladesh T20I skipper Litton Das on his official Facebook page.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim shared a picture with his close ones — all gathered for Eid prayer in an open field.

"Assalamu A'laikum. Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum. Eid Mubarak to everyone," read Mushfiqur's caption along with the picture.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz left a thoughtful message for his fans.

"May this holy Eid-ul-Adha be illuminated by the glory of sacrifice. May our capacity for self-sacrifice and the power of love deepen on this holy day," Miraz wrote on his Facebook page.

Pacer Shoriful Islam was also among those who wished fans on this joyous occasion.

Bangladesh cricketers are currently not involved in any assignments, with the Tigers set for a full tour of Sri Lanka later this month.