Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series: Highlights

Bangladesh are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting from 17 June in Galle. Here are a few highlights to look at ahead of the contest:

Head-to-Head

Matches: 26

Bangladesh: 1

Sri Lanka: 20

Draw: 5

Bangladesh's record in Sri Lanka

Matches: 14

Won: 1

Loss: 11

Draw: 2

In Galle

Matches: 2

Loss: 1

Draw: 1

*Bangladesh lost by 259 runs the last time they played in Galle, in 2017, before bouncing back to clinch a landmark first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Colombo, coinciding with their 100th Test appearance. Tamim was the player of the match in the second Test, while Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged Player of the Series.

Recent Results

*Since the 2017 win, Bangladesh played two Tests against the Lankans, in 2021, losing and drawing one each.

*The Tigers have played 12 Tests since 2024, winning four and losing the rest. In that period, they played six away Tests, winning 3 (against West Indies in Kingston, and two against Pakistan in Rawalpindi) and losing 3.

Team Records

*Bangladesh registered their highest-ever innings total, 638, against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013. The result was a draw. This remains the only instance Bangladesh scored over 600 runs in an innings.

*Mushfiqur Rahim's 200 in 2013 remains the highest individual Test score from a Bangladesh batter against Sri Lanka, followed by Mohammad Ashraful's 190 in the same Test in Galle. The duo combined to forge a 267-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which happens to be the second-best against Sri Lanka –- behind the 272-run sixth-wicket stand between Mushfiqur and Litton Das in Mirpur, 2022 – and fourth-highest overall.

*Bangladesh batters pulled off 200-run stands 14 times, with the highest five instances coming against Sri Lanka, followed by three against Zimbabwe.

*Bangladesh's partnership record for the second (232; Shamsur Rahman and Imrul Kayes in Chattogram, 2014), third (242; Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in Pallekele, 2021), and sixth wicket (272; Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das in Mirpur, 2022) came against Sri Lanka.

*Sri Lanka are one of two oppositions, alongside Zimbabwe, against whom Bangladesh have scored 500-plus three times – the highest. Two of those instances against Sri Lanka occurred in Sri Lanka.