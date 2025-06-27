How close are the Tigers to half-century of innings defeats?  

A familiar script is on the cards for Bangladesh, who are staring at an innings defeat, this time in Colombo, as they closed Day 3 of their second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday, still trailing by 96 runs with only four wickets in hand.

Only Litton Das remains at the crease as the last recognised batter, with Bangladesh reeling at 115 for six in their second innings.

The Tigers, who were bundled out for 247 in the first innings, now look set for their 47th innings defeat in Test cricket, only three shy of notching a fifty in this regard. This could also be their ninth against Sri Lanka.

Playing in their 154th Test, Bangladesh have now lost by an innings on 46 occasions. South Africa lead the chart with nine innings wins over the Tigers, while Sri Lanka and New Zealand have both inflicted such punishment eight times. Pakistan (6), India (5), Australia (3), England (3), West Indies (3), and even Zimbabwe (1) have all contributed to Bangladesh's painful record.

Resuming the day on 290 for two, Sri Lanka posted 458 before being bowled out in the second session. The hosts lost their remaining eight wickets for 168 runs, but the damage had already been done as they extended their lead to 211.

Taijul Islam was the lone bright spot for Bangladesh, claiming 5-131, his 17th five-wicket haul in Tests. Only Shakib Al Hasan (19) has more for Bangladesh in the format. The two are now also tied for most five-wicket hauls abroad by a Bangladesh player, with five apiece.

The second innings quickly turned into a procession of Bangladeshi batters who made a meal of their batting on a batting-friendly surface.

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy, in keeping with his woeful form, departed for 19 – his highest score of the series -- after a mistimed pull off pacer Asitha Fernando.

Bijoy's stint in the middle captured the essence of how the Tigers fared together as a batting unit. Bijoy's run-a-ball knock which included two fours and a six, was perhaps his best start to an innings since his return to the national side in April but it came to a premature end in only the seventh over. And his teammates followed suit as all of the six Bangladesh batters dismissed on the day got starts and reached double figures only to succumb to disappointing ends.

The collapse gained pace after Tea. Shadman Islam (12) nicked one behind off Prabath Jayasuriya, and Mominul Haque (15) edged to slip off Dhananjaya de Silva. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (19) fell lbw to give the de Silva his second scalp. Shanto had earlier survived a stumping chance on 10.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who appeared steady, was undone by a peach from Jayasuriya that spun past his bat to rattle the off stump. He made 26, the highest for the Tigers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the day's final casualty, adjudged lbw to Tharindu Ratnayake on the final delivery of the day.

With a drawn first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka now need just four more wickets on Day 4 to seal the series. For Bangladesh, who will overtake Australia (46 innings defeats) if they lose by an innings, a familiar script threatens to play out -- another Test, another innings defeat, and another long list of questions to answer.