Nissanka ton sets up Sri Lanka for big lead

Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 146 as Sri Lanka piled on the runs with ease, taking their lead to 43 at Stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Colombo on Thursday.

Nissanka dominated proceedings putting away 18 fours for his impressive knock and forged a 194-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal to propel the Lankans to 290-2, setting themselves up for a big lead after bundling out the Tigers for 247 in the first session.

Chadimal narrowly missed out on his hundred, having being dismissed for 90 in the last session when he ballooned one up off his gloves to the wicketkeeper after attempting a reverse sweep. This gave Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan his first scalp and also saw Litton Das become Bangladesh leading wicket-keeper in Tests, surpassing Mushfiqur Rahim, with his 114th dismissal.

Prabath Jaysuriya was sent in as a nighwatchman and the right-hander managed to see out the day, having earned five runs from 13 deliveries.

Bangladesh resumed on 220-8 and lasted for 8.3 overs, with overnight batsman Taijul Islam last man out for 33, caught off debuatnt Sonal Dinusha's left-arm spin.

All-rounder Dinusha, who came in for the retired Angelo Mathews, had made an instant impact by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das on the opening day.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando also finished with three wickets after he struck the first blow on Thursday.

Taijul offered some resistance and survived a reprieve on 20 when Kamindu Mendis shelled a tough chance at wide mid-off, denying Fernando his fourth wicket.

The left-hander frustrated the hosts with a gutsy knock during which he copped a few blows to the helmet.

Bangladesh eked out 33 runs for the last two wickets which could yet prove valuable in what is shaping up to be a low-scoring match

Play began 15 minutes early to compensate for overs lost to rain on day one, when only 71 of the scheduled 90 overs were possible.

Nissanka hits ton, Chandimal notches fifty, and SL take lead

Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal starred in a 150-plus stand as Sri Lanka surpassed Bangladesh's first innings total of 247 to take a lead on Day 2 of their second and final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.

Nissanka brought up his fourth Test ton, while Chandimal notched his 34th fifty in the format, helping Sri Lanka to 248 for the loss of just one wicket in 69 overs. The Lankans now lead by one run, with Nissanka unbeaten on 130 and Chandimal on 73 not out.

Nissanka and Chandimal stitched together a 160-run second-wicket stand, after the hosts saw opener Lahiru Udara (40 off 65) get trapped in front by Taijul Islam in the second session.

Lahiru's wicket has remained the Tigers' only highlight today, with the Lankan batters dominating terms since coming on to bat early in the morning session.

Nissanka, Chandimal take SL to 190-1 at Tea

Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal put together an unbeaten 102-run stand as Sri Lanka went to Tea on 190-1, trailing Bangladesh by 57 runs on Day 2 of the second Test in Colombo today.

Nissanka is batting on 93 while Chandimal is on 54 as Sri Lanka look to be on their way to taking a sizeable lead by the end of the day's play.

Bangladesh's only success so far came through Taijul Islam, who trapped opener Lahiru Udana LBW on 40 to break an 88-run opening stand.

However, Chandimal and Nissanka didn't allow Bangladesh to make any more inroads in a session which yielded 107 runs in 29 overs for the hosts.

Taijul breaks the opening stand

Taijul Islam broke the opening partnership soon after the lunch break, trapping Lahiru Udana LBW but the other opener Pathum Nissanka completed his half-century as Sri Lanka have moved to 102-1 after 26 overs, trailing Bangladesh by 145 runs in the first innings on Day 2 of the second Test in Colombo today.

Sri Lanka had gone to Lunch on 83-0, after bundling out Bangladesh for 247 earlier in the session.

The Bangladesh spinners started the second session better, conceding only five runs in five overs before Taijul hit Udana on the pads with an arm ball and had him dismissed on 40 to break the opening stand on 90. The on-field umpire had originally called it not out, but Bangladesh successfully reviewed the decision.

Nissanka then completed his half-century off 79 balls and is batting on 51 while Dinesh Chandimal is unbeaten on 10 at the other end.

Openers help Sri Lanka to a solid start

Openers Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara helped hosts Sri Lanka get a solid start in their first innings on Day 2 of their second and final Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 42 off 64 deliveries while Udara scored 40 off 62 not out, as Sri Lanka made 83 for no loss in 21 overs at Lunch. The hosts still trail Bangladesh's first innings collection of 247 by 164 runs.

Sri Lanka openers looked to be on top of the game, scoring almost run-a-ball in the initial phase of their innings. Things, however, slowed down after the first 10 overs, but Bangladesh bowlers could not pose any real threat to any of the Lankan batters.

The only time the Tigers came close to getting a breakthrough was when Udara missed a slog sweep attempt, and a Taijul Islam delivery had struck the right-hander on the back leg. Despite a huge appeal from Bangladesh, the umpire did not budge, prompting a review from the Tigers. The review, however, showed that Udara survived due to umpire's call. Bangladesh retained the review and continued their search for the first breakthrough.

Taijul adds valuable runs as Bangladesh amass 247 in first innings

Tailender Taijul Islam scored some valuable runs to help Bangladesh get close to the 250-mark in their first innings on Day 2 of their second and final Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.

Taijul managed 33 off 60 deliveries before he departed while trying to score some quick runs, as Bangladesh finished with 247 in 79.3 overs in their first innings.

Having resumed at 220 for eight in 71 overs with tailenders Taijul and Ebadot Hossain at the crease, Bangladesh first lost the wicket of Ebadot. Pacer Asitha Fernando had Ebadot, making his return to the side after a two-year gap due to an injury, trapped in front with a delivery that kept low and hit the right-hander below his knee roll.

It looked pretty straightforward, and the umpire did not have any hesitation raising his finger. However, with Bangladesh still having three reviews left, they went for one, which also confirmed the on-field umpire's decision as Ebadot had to walk back after a 13-ball eight.

Since that wicket, Taijul looked to up the ante and add as many runs to the scoreboard as possible. He pulled out reverse sweeps, used his feet, and smashed a few boundaries. However, Taijul could not survive long, holing out to the fielder at midwicket off a Sonal Dinusha delivery.

Taijul starred in partnerships of 17, 15, and 18 for the final three wickets with Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot, and Nahid Rana, respectively.

Sri Lanka could have wrapped things up earlier, but they continued with dropping chances -- Taijul was dropped on 20 by Kamindu Mendis at mid-off off the bowling of Asitha Fernando, taking the Lankans' tally to five spilled catches in the innings.



