'Just tried to take it deep': Jaker explains game plan after rescuing Tigers from collapse

Bangladesh middle-order batter Jaker Ali said he focused on taking the game deep and waiting for deliveries in his hitting zone, following a match-defining half-century that guided the Tigers to a historic T20I series win over Pakistan.

The right-hander's composed 48-ball 55, his fourth fifty in the format, proved instrumental in Bangladesh's narrow eight-run victory in the second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, and handed the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Coming in to bat in the fifth over with the hosts reeling at 29-4 inside the Powerplay, Jaker held firm. Alongside Shak Mahedi, who contributed a brisk 25-ball 33, Jaker put a stop to the Tigfers' slide and helped revive the innings with a crucial 53-run partnership. Despite being under pressure and behind the number of balls played for much of his knock, the right-hander batted through the innings responsibly.

"We were losing early wickets. And I just talked to Shak and told him to just play normal cricket, but he wanted to take chances, and I just tried to support him. That was my plan for that situation. I just tried to take the game deep and waited for balls to come in my zone," Jaker said at the post-match ceremony after being named Player of the Match.

Jaker's game plan became evident toward the end of the innings. Of his five sixes, four came in the final five overs, with his solitary four also part of a late surge. He was dismissed off the final delivery, having ensured Bangladesh reached a competitive total of 133.

Pakistan's chase was derailed early, as they got reduced to 15-5 in the Powerplay. Despite a valiant effort from all-rounder Faheem Ashraf -- who hit a blistering 51 off 32 balls -- Bangladesh managed to bundle out the visitors for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Shoriful Islam starred with the ball, registering career-best figures of 3-17. Shak Mahedi and Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with two wickets apiece to seal the victory.

"Bowlers are doing exceptionally well throughout the series, so they are doing really good work for us, and that's a great game today. And Pakistan also played really well. They played hard cricket, but it's all about winning and losing, and we had the last laugh," Jaker added.

The final match of the series will be played on Thursday, with Bangladesh aiming for a clean sweep.