Why batter Jakir replaces bowler Shoriful, selector explains

Bangladesh selectors made one change to the Bangladesh Test squad for the upcoming tour of India, with uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik replacing pace bowler Shoriful Islam, following a historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan.

Selector Hannan Sarkar informed Shoriful's groin injury kept him out of the side, leading to the inclusion of Jakir, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20Is since making his debut at the Asian Games in 2023, as they went for an extra batter keeping the Indian conditions in mind.

"We considered conditions and opponents before picking Jaker Ali. We had taken five pacers in Pakistan, but we dropped one for India tour. What we felt that we required additional batter in middle-order for a better team combination if we consider the conditions and opponents,"

Hannan told the reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today while addressing the squad.

Selector Hannan Sarkar. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

"Dipu [Shahadat Hossain] was in our all plans. But you knew in all those matches Dipu played due to the absence of Shakib [Al Hasan] or Mushfiqur [Rahim]. I wouldn't say he played really well, but he also didn't do badly.

"We have taken into account recent performance. Dipu played four-day matches in Australia and Pakistan. He isn't in rhythm. Form is very important for a player when he plays international cricket. Dipu is part of our future plans. He is now preparing to play in the NCL [National Cricket League]," Hannan added.

He went on explain the reason behind Jakir's inclusion.

"If you look into his NCL, BCL, longer-version records you will get an idea that he can be a useful player in this format. Unfortunately, his Test debut hindered for an injury.

"You know recently he played a 172-run innings in Pakistan [During Bangladesh A team's tour of Pakistan], batting for a long time and this is what kept Jaker a step ahead," said Hannan.

Jakir has played 49 first-class games, and averages 41.47 with four centuries.

The Test squad is set to travel to India on September 15. Chennai will host the first Test, starting on September 19, while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. Both Tests are part of the World Test Championship.

