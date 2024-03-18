Lankans ‘surprised’ at Soumya’s concussion sub

Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said he was surprised at Soumya Sarker being replaced through a concussion substitution in Bangladesh's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third ODI in Chattogram on Monday.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim came in as Soumya's substitute and scored an 81-ball 84-run knock laced with nine fours and four sixes to help set up a successful chase. Tanzid may have missed out on a maiden ODI hundred but he recorded the most runs scored by a concussion substitute as he surpassed Marnus Labushagne's 80-run knock against South Africa last year. Labushagne replaced Cameron Green and his performances eventually secured him a place in Australia's World Cup squad.

"We were surprised at the sub. Because we saw the footage and we saw him diving for the ball. He did not seem to have hit whatever it was during that incident. However, we have to respect the decision of the officials, which is the ICC Code of Conduct and the match referee's decision. I guess there are certain disciplines in the game of cricket, and I think we got to ride the rules," Nawaz said in the post-match press conference.

Soumya hurt himself in the 49th over of the first innings when he rolled over and crashed onto the advertising hoarding while trying to save a boundary. Initially, it appeared that he was feeling for his knee and upon the arrival of the physios, he was stretchered out of the field.

A press release sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board read," Soumya Sarkar suffered an injury while fielding in the 3rd and final ODI in Chattogram and has been substituted as per the ICC's concussion replacement rules."

"Soumya fell hard while attempting to save a boundary and also hit the advertisement billboard. His head hit the ground in the process and he felt stiffness in the neck and also complained of a headache and vision difficulties. A SCAT5 assessment was done when he came off. He has also hurt his left knee," National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

"We had applied for a concussion replacement and this has been approved," he added.

The ICC's ruling on concussion substitution reads, "If a player sustains a concussion or suspected concussion as a result of a head or neck injury during the course of the relevant match, a Concussion Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. A concussion or suspected concussion must have been formally diagnosed by the Team Medical Representative. The Team Medical Representative or Team Manager shall submit a Concussion Replacement Request to the ICC Match Referee on a standard form."