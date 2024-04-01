Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Mon Apr 1, 2024 07:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 07:39 PM

Cricket

Bangladesh leaders in under-200 totals in Tests 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh reinforced an unwanted record in Tests when they were bundled out for 178 on Day 3 in the second innings of the final Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday. 

The dismal effort saw the Tigers extend their tally of getting bundled out below 200 to 102 in 276 innings; a percentage of 36. 96 which is the highest amongst teams to have played more than 10 Tests. Only Afghanistan (50%) and Ireland (37.5%) have a higher percentage in this regard but both are yet to play 10 matches in the format.

Zimbabwe comes in second with a percentage of 31.56 as they posted under 200 totals 71 times in 225 innings.

Bangladesh's batting department has blown hot and cold in recent encounters, particularly against oppositions that have been higher in quality than the Tigers. This was their fifth successive under-200 total and left the hosts staring at another likely defeat.  
 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaZimbabwe Cricket
