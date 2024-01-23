Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 05:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 05:40 PM

Cricket

Babar Azam makes instant impact

Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 05:33 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 05:40 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Pakistan batter Babar Azam made immediate impact in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as his unbeaten half-century helped Rangpur Riders secure a four-wicket victory against Sylhet Sixers in the day's opening match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The right-handed batter turned up for today's match after arriving in Dhaka on Monday night and rescued his side from a top-order wobble, with help from player-of-the-match Azmatullah Omarzai, in a low-scoring affair in Mirpur.

They steadied the ship from a precarious 39-6 and added 86 runs in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand as Rangpur Riders scored 125 for six in 18.2 overs in reply to Sylhet Strikers' 120 for 8 in 20 overs.

Babar hit an unbeaten 56 off 49 balls with six boundaries while Azmatullah remained not out on 47 off 35, which featured two fours and three sixes.

