Rangpur win comfortably after first 200-plus total in BPL 10

Rangpur Riders registered a crushing 53-run win over Chattogram Challengers after posting the first 200-plus total in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Rangpur's new overseas recruits Reeza Hendricks and Jimmy Neesham hit half-centuries to power the side to 211-3 after opting to bat first.

South African opener Reeza made 58 off 41 balls with the help of three fours and a six while New Zealand's Neesham hit a quickfire 51 off 26 balls which included five fours and three sixes to power Rangpur to a daunting total.

Chattogram, in reply, never looked in contention and could only muster 158-6 in their 20 overs.

Opener Shykat Ali top scored with a 45-ball 65 and skipper Shuvagata Hom hit a 13-ball 31 cameo late in the innings but couldn't take Chattogram anywhere near the finish line.

With the win, Rangpur now are at the top of the points-table with 12 points, two points clear of Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers who are positioned at second and third respectively.