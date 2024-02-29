Comilla hopeful to get Mustafizur in final

Comilla Victorians are optimistic that their pacer Mustafizur Rahman will take part in the final against Fortune Barishal on Friday in Dhaka after recovering from a blow to the head.

Mustafizur was struck on the head by a ball during a team practice session on February 18 and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The pacer fortunately didn't suffer any serious injury but was given five stiches to the head, which kept him out of action for four matches, including the first qualifier.

The pacer was seen in practice today and Jaker Ali, Comilla's representative in the pre-final photo session with the trophy held today, said the team is hopeful about having the pacer in the final.

Earlier on Monday, after Comilla defeated Rangpur Riders in the first qualifier to seal a place in the final, their skipper Liton Das was also optimistic about having the left-arm pacer available for the all-important final.

"We are hopeful [about playing Mustafizur in final]. He will begin practice tomorrow or the day after. Hopefully he will play in the final," Liton said in the post-match presentation on Monday.

Mustafizur has claimed 11 wickets in nine matches for Comilla so far in this season.