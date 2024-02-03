Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:21 PM

Cricket

Rangpur thrash hosts in final Sylhet game

Star Sports Report
Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rangpur Riders thrashed Sylhet Strikers by 77 runs in the final match of the Sylhet phase in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today.

Babar Azam made 47 off 37 balls while captain Nurul Hasan Sohan hit a handy 46 off 30 balls to take Rangpur to 162-7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, only two Sylhet players got into double figures as the hosts got bundled out for a mere 85 in 16.5 overs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Off-spinners Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Nabi took three wickets each for Rangpur while Ryan Burl top scored for Sylhet with 43 off 32 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan had a good day with the ball, claiming two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, which included a maiden wicket over. But the left-hander's struggle with the bat continued as he got out for a golden duck.

With the win, Rangpur have jumped to the top of the points-table with four wins in six games.

Sylhet, on the other hand, are placed seventh with just one win in seven outings.

