Sylhet end winless run with win over Dhaka

Sylhet Strikers ended their five-match losing streak in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a 15-run win over Durdanto Dhaka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Sylhet skipper Mohammad Mithun, who is leading the side in the absence of regular captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who opted out of the BPL to join his responsibility as the Whip in Parliament, hit a 59 off 46 balls to power his team to 142-8 after they were sent to bat first.

Dhaka pacer Shoriful Islam took 4 for 24 in his four overs.

Sylhet's Zimbabwean pacer Richard Ngarava then claimed 4 for 30 to help restrict Dhaka to 127-9 in their 20 overs.

Tail-ender Taskin Ahmed top-scored for Dhaka, with an 11-ball 27 which included half a dozen fours.