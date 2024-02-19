Liton's lone fight in vain

Liton Das hit a brisk 85 off 58 balls but could not save Comilla Victorians from suffering a 12-run defeat to Sylhet Strikers in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Chasing 178, Liton's innings, which contained seven fours and three sixes, and a 14-ball 23 from Andre Russell were not enough to get Comilla over the line as they finished on 165-6.

Liton, who opened the innings, batted till the final over of the match before losing his wicket to pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Tanzim also got the wicket of Russell in his final ball to finish with three for 33 but it was the spells from English spinner Samit Patel and local medium pacer Shafiqul Islam that made the biggest impact as they both took one wicket each while conceding just 15 and 18 runs respectively in their four overs.

Earlier, Benny Howell's quickfire 62 off 31 balls helped Sylhet post 177-5 in their 20 overs after they elected to bat first.

Sunil Narine and Rishad Hossain took a couple of wickets each for Comilla.

The result of the match, however, didn't have an impact on the points-table as Comilla remained second with 14 points from 10 matches and Sylhet, who are already out of contention for a spot in the knockout stage, have eight points in 11 games.