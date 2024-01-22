Cricket
Sports Reporter
Mon Jan 22, 2024
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:10 AM

Cricket

Barbadian Forde finding Dhaka too cold

Sports Reporter
Mon Jan 22, 2024
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Not only a five-wicket defeat against Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) opener but Comilla Victorians' West Indian pacer Matthew Forde is having to cope with a few other issues in the country.

Forde is still learning to adjust to the current low temperatures in Dhaka as the cricketer from Barbados informed that he has been taken aback by the chilly weather ever since landing in the country to take part in the 10th edition of the BPL.

The 21-year-old, who conceded 25 runs from his four overs in their first game, is also having to contend with a disrupted sleep cycle as he is having to adjust to a different time zone.

"The first thing that I need to learn is how to get some sleep. I have not had any sleep in the last couple of days and it is quite tough considering the time zone. It is a different challenge and I am having to adapt here in Asia," Forde said yesterday.

"It is very much different to the Caribbean. You know, when I came down here I was wearing three jackets and I never expected that. But I am happy to be here. Experiencing the culture is one thing and I said it was not easy. I haven't adjusted to the [types of] food [in Bangladesh] yet but I am getting there," he added.

The right-arm seamer, who recently made his T20I debut for West Indies against England last month, is taking this BPL experience as a challenge and looking forward to utilise it in his next trip to Bangladesh for the national side.

"For me, it doesn't matter where I am and once I am playing cricket, I am happy and it's a new challenge since it's the first time I am here in Bangladesh. So, I am getting used to the condition as I could be back here again for the West Indies team sometime soon. So, I am looking forward to every challenge that is put on the table," he said.

