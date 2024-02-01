‘It pains me that Riyad doesn’t play Tests’

Durdanto Dhaka head coach and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud Sujon said that Mahmudullah Riyad's retirement from Tests still 'hurts' him.

"I always say that Mahmudullah is good enough to play all three formats. It really hurts me that he doesn't play Tests. I still can't accept that he has retired [from Tests]. I still think that he has the ability to play Tests," Sujon told the media on Thursday.

"The way Mahmudullah batted will inspire many especially the young players. It was fantastic to be able to bat freely like that," he added.

Mahmudullah announced his retirement from Tests in November 2021 mid-way into his 50th Test where he scored an unbeaten 150, his fifth ton in the format.

Playing for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing season, Mahmudullah scored a quickfire 24-ball unbeaten 51 on Tuesday to help set up a 49-run win for his side over Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League. The brisk knock came as a breath of fresh air after local batters from most sides struggled to put up noteworthy performances, especially with the bat.

The following day, BCB's chairman of Cricket Operations Jalal Yunus said Mahmudullah should be an 'auto choice' for the T20 side considering his performance.

Mahmudullah has scored 104 runs in the five matches he has played so far in the ongoing BPL with a strike rate of 165.07.

Sujon praised the wealth of experience the 37-year-old can bring to a side and added that no player in the national setup can challenge him for a place in the team.

"Bangladesh needs an experienced cricketer like him. Maybe it is his age which is why he has shifted his focus to white-ball cricket. However, given his experience and the fact that he is in rhythm, I don't think there are any players who can challenge him for his place.

"Of course, he can be in contention for a place in the T20 side. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are very experienced. They've played in 12 editions of the BPL. Their performances will motivate the younger ones. The attitude and the intensity with which the elder brothers are playing cricket can be a lesson for them," Sujon said.