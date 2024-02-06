Shakib finally finds some form as Rangpur beat Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan finally found some runs with the bat and later came good with the ball to help Rangpur Riders complete a comfortable 60-run win over Durdanto Dhaka in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Shakib, who had made just four runs in his last three innings before today's match, made 34 off 20 balls with the help of three sixes and a four while Babar Azam top scored with 47 off 43 balls as Rangpur posted 175-4 after being asked to bat first.

The all-rounder then claimed 3 wickets for 16 runs in his four overs while three other Rangpur bowlers claimed a couple of wickets each to bundle out Dhaka for 115 in 18 overs.

Mohammad Naim fought a lone battle for Dhaka, making 44 off 31 balls, while the rest of the batters failed to deliver.

With the win, Rangpur are at the top of the points-table, two points clear of Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers, while Dhaka remain at the bottom of the table with just one win in six games.