Sat Feb 17, 2024 05:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 05:40 PM

Ariful-Howell record stand goes in vain

Benny Howell, Firoz Ahmed
Sylhet Strikers players Benny Howell and Ariful Haque. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Valiant half-centuries from Ariful Haque and Benny Howell proved insufficient as Sylhet Strikers suffered an 18-run defeat to Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Ariful made 57 off 31 balls while Howell hit 53 off 32 deliveries as Sylhet finished on 165-8, chasing 184.

Ariful and Howell got together in the eighth over, when Sylhet were reduced to 35-5 and then put together a 108-run stand off 65 deliveries, the highest seventh wicket partnership in BPL history, which Sylhet closer to the target but not over the line.

Obed McCoy ended the stand by dismissing Ariful in the 19th over while Howell departed in the following over off Mohammad Saifuddin as Barishal sealed their third victory in a row.

For Barishal, new West Indian recruit Kyle Mayers was the standout performer as he first hit 48 off 31 balls to help his side post 183-6 and then claimed three wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs to ensure the victory.

Barishal's veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim also played a crucial role in the win with a 32-ball 52.

With the win, Barishal have jumped to third position with 12 points in 10 games while Sylhet are sixth in the table with six points in the same number of games.

