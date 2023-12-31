Sylhet Strikers select 13 bowlers from two-day hunt

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Strikers have selected 13 cricketers from a two-day bowler hunt, which concluded on Saturday, who will train with the team as new bowlers in the upcoming edition of the BPL.

Six pacers and seven spinners were selected by the Strikers' coaches out of around 900 cricketers who came at the trial.

The lucky players will get the chance to bowl at national team cricketers and international stars at the nets before and during the tournament, which will get underway on January 19.

Almost 1400 aspiring cricketers had registered for the bowler hunt from all across Sylhet and other districts.

Under new ownership, Sylhet finished as runners-up in the last edition of BPL.

Selected cricketers: Mohammad Hussain Emon, Amir Hossain Joy, Jamil Ahmed, Minhaz Ahmed, Muzakkir Hossain, Mohiuddin Tarek, Rahel Ahmed and Mohammad Kayes Ahmed (Sylhet), Azizur Rahman (Jamalpur), Al Mamun (Gaibandha), Riyadul (Manikganj), Jahidul Haque Himel, Mohammad Asaduzzaman Khan Tuhsar (Habiganj)