Heated affairs expected as BPL resumes today

With all participants boosted by fresh foreign recruits, the second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is expected to be more competitive as the country's top-flight football league resumes today following a nearly five-week break.

Across three venues, Chittagong Abahani take on Bangladesh Police in Munshiganj, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Fortis Football Club clash in Mymensingh, while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club play against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in Gopalganj.

All 10 clubs signed up new foreign players during the mid-term transfer window, from February 25 to March 23. In this regard, the mid-to-lower table clubs had been far busier than the title aspirants: Bashundhara Kings, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani.

Of the 24 newly overseas players -- 11 booters more than the previous season's mid-term signings -- bottom dwellers Brothers have signed a maximum of six foreign players after parting ways with all previous foreigners.The Gopibag-based outfit intend to strengthen their backline, having conceded 29 goals in nine matches of the first leg, and have also signed naturalised Eleta Kingsley as a backup forward.

"During the first leg, our forwards did well but the backline could not hold on to the lead, thus we were deprived of many points," said Brothers manager Amer Khan, adding that they are not thinking about avoiding relegation.

As far as the top guns are concerned, leaders Kings will feature Nigerian forward Mfon Sunday Udoh, who played for them during the AFC Cup, whereas Mohammedan have Uzbek midfield Bekhruz Sadilloev in their ranks, as a backup for his compatriot Muzaffar Muzzaffarov.

Abahani, meanwhile, roped in Australian defender Aaron Michael Evans alongside national captain Jamal Bhuiyan to reinforce the midfield as well.

"Although it will boil down to ifs and buts, it is possible to catch Kings as the second leg is going to be more competitive than the first, with the inclusion of new players," Abahani manager Nazrul Islam said.

After a long gap, Mohammedan have a good chance to overtake Kings but coach Alfaz Ahmed is more focused on the team's improvement rather than securing the top place of the 10-team table.

"We haven't formed a champion team... If we get the favour of luck, we may also finish on the top of the table, but it will exceed our expectation," Alfaz said.

"The second leg is going to be do-or-die for everyone because all teams except Bashundhara Kings are almost close with points, so no one will spare anyone on the ground," said the former national forward.

Two mid-table teams in Sheikh Russel and Bangladesh Police have each enlisted four overseas players. They had to play with less foreign players in the first leg, owing to injury problems as well as some foreign players' unavailability despite having registered them in time.

"We are now stronger with the addition of foreign players, who usually can make a difference in our league matches. We have missed the service of having four foreign players in a match," said Sheikh Russel assistant coach Abdul Baten Komol.

Chittagong Abahani and Sheikh Jamal also signed up three and two foreigners, respectively. Chittagong Abahani manager Arman Aziz said they hardly had any time to sign up quality foreigners before the start of the league, so they were forced to make an almost wholesale change.

"So far we have a good collection of local players. If the foreign players can shine up as per merit, then we can expect some good results in the second leg," said the former national midfielder.

And last but not the least, Fortis and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society each drafted in one foreign player to minimise their deficiencies.