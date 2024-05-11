ICC T20 WC: Shakib three wickets away from unique landmark

Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is leading the wicket-taker's list in ICC T20 World Cups by quite a margin and is just three wickets away from reaching a milestone never before reached in the history of the tournament.

Shakib is currently sitting on 47 wickets in 36 matches in T20 World Cups and is the only active cricketer among the top five wicket-taker's list in the competition.

The left-arm spinner needs just three more wickets to become the first cricketer in history to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cups.

Shahid Afridi (39), Lasith Malinga (38), Saeed Ajmal (36), Ajantha Mendis (35) and Umar Gul (35) occupy the other spots in the top five wicket-taker's list after Shakib, however, none of them are any longer active in international cricket.

Among active cricketers, India's Ravichandran Ashwin (31) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (30) are Shakib's closest competitors in the list. Ashwin, however, has been left out of India's T20 World Cup squad this year while Hasaranga will be leading the Sri Lankan team in the USA and the West Indies.

Highest wicket-takers at the tournament:

Player Wickets
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 47
Shahid Afridi (PAK)          39
Lasith Malinga (SL)          38
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)           36
Ajantha Mendis (SL), Umar GUl (PAK)      35

   

 

 

 

