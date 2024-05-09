Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 07:11 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 07:18 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigresses lose fifth T20I as India complete clean sweep

Star Sports Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 07:11 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 07:18 PM

Ritu Moni and Shorifa Khatun showed some fight with the bat but couldn't save Bangladesh women's cricket team from suffering a 21-run defeat against their Indian counterparts, which completed a 5-0 drubbing for the hosts in Sylhet today.

Ritu hit a 37 off 33 balls while Shorifa Khatun remained unbeaten on 21-ball 28, however, their efforts could not take the Tigresses over the line as they finished on 135-6 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and leg-spinner Asha Sobhana took three and two wickets each for the visitors.

Earlier, contributions from Dayalan Hemalatha (37), Smriti Mandhana (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30) and an unbeaten 17-ball 28 from Richa Ghosh helped India post 156-5 in their 20 overs.

Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khatun claimed a couple of wickets each for the hosts.

The hosts had lost the previous four matches at the same ground.

This is Bangladesh's ninth straight defeat in Women's T20Is.

Related topic:
cricketWomen's cricketBangladesh Women's Cricket teamRitu MoniShorifa KhatunBangladesh v India Women's T20 series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

5d ago
Habibul Bashar

Bashar named head of BCB women’s wing

2m ago
Jaker Ali

A dropped catch adds to Tigers' headaches

3d ago
Indian women's cricket team

India women’s cricket team arrive in Sylhet

2w ago

Papua New Guinea stick with experience in T20 World Cup squad

1d ago
উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পে চীনের অর্থায়ন ছাড় আগের চেয়ে সহজ হবে: অর্থমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

অনলাইন জুয়া-বেটিং-গেমিংয়ের কারণে অর্থপাচার বাড়ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

কৃষিঋণ মওকুফের কোনো পরিকল্পনা আপাতত সরকারের নেই বলেও জানান অর্থমন্ত্রী

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘একটা গাছও রাখা সম্ভব না’ বললেন বিআইডব্লিউটিএর প্রকল্প পরিচালক

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification