Tigresses lose fifth T20I as India complete clean sweep

Ritu Moni and Shorifa Khatun showed some fight with the bat but couldn't save Bangladesh women's cricket team from suffering a 21-run defeat against their Indian counterparts, which completed a 5-0 drubbing for the hosts in Sylhet today.

Ritu hit a 37 off 33 balls while Shorifa Khatun remained unbeaten on 21-ball 28, however, their efforts could not take the Tigresses over the line as they finished on 135-6 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and leg-spinner Asha Sobhana took three and two wickets each for the visitors.

Earlier, contributions from Dayalan Hemalatha (37), Smriti Mandhana (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30) and an unbeaten 17-ball 28 from Richa Ghosh helped India post 156-5 in their 20 overs.

Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khatun claimed a couple of wickets each for the hosts.

The hosts had lost the previous four matches at the same ground.

This is Bangladesh's ninth straight defeat in Women's T20Is.