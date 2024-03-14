'BPL Paid USD 150,000': Wasim Akram reveals why David Miller postponed his wedding

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has revealed the unbelievable amount that David Miller was offered to play in the Bangladesh Premier League recently.

The South African batter recently represented Fortune Barishal in three matches, helping them secure the BPL title for the first time. Although Miller could only contribute 47 runs to the team's cause, his presence was something the franchise had been eagerly looking for.

Talking about the campaign on March 12's episode of 'The Pavilion' on A Sports, Akram revealed that the South African cricketer postponed his wedding to play in the tournament. He was paid a fee of $150,000 to play for Fortune Barishal.

As per several media outlets, the Pakistan bowling icon said, "I just found out today because we were discussing who won the BPL as we were not following because of the PSL. David Miller was offered $150,000 to play three matches. He postponed his wedding".

The Bangladesh Premier League final took place between the Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal on March 1. The highly-awaited match was played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The final began with Barishal winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

In the first innings, Mahidul Islam Akon smashed 38 runs to help the Victorians reach a total of 154. In the second half, a couple of crucial knocks from Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers enabled their team to seal a win by six wickets. David Miller was the man who hit the winning shot, scoring a boundary to seal the title.