Gambhir is the best candidate for India’s head coach role: Akram

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has backed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team mentor Gautam Gambhir to take over the India men's cricket team head coach position.

"Yeah, he is the best candidate. It depends on whether Gautam accepts it. He has also left politics because it took too much time. It is a time-consuming job. He is a very intelligent person, so he realised it's not easy," Akram, a former KKR bowling coach, told Sportskeeda.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the next India head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The reports are floating that Gambhir has been approached by the Indian cricket governing body to take over the charge of the crucial position.

"GG is very simple. Straightforward. Not a difficult person. But he speaks clearly, bluntly and doesn't think twice, a quality that isn't part of Indian cricket culture. In our culture, we say things that don't offend people. But GG is someone who, if he doesn't like something, will say it to your face. That's his quality and that's why everyone likes him. He gets aggressive at times, but that's him as a person. He will bring that same aggression in the team, but it all boils down to whether he agrees to take up the role," Akram added.

Gambhir marked his return to his former franchise KKR ahead of this season after a couple of years with the Lucknow Super Giants. The return of the former India international has been followed with KKR finishing at the top

"I have heard some other names too. They have a lot of experience. Nehra has done well; he is a people's person. Everybody loves him; they want to be around him. And Laxman is another very good choice. He is the NCA head, where Dravid came from after serving as India Under-19 coach. So, they have a system in place. If you ask me, any of these three Indians are good options. Stick to your own people. They have been doing well. Rahul did brilliantly and before him, Ravi [Shastri] had set an example. So yeah," Akram said.

