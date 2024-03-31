Cricket
Reuters
Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:46 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:53 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Reuters
Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:46 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:53 AM
PHOTO: TWITTER

Babar Azam was named Pakistan's white-ball skipper on Sunday, four and half months after the batter had stepped down as their all-format captain following their World Cup debacle in India.

Pakistan could not make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup last year, which prompted Babar to relinquish captaincy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was subsequently put in charge of the T20 squad, while Shan Masood was named the Test captain.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Under Afridi, Pakistan were hammered 4-1 in a T20 series in New Zealand earlier this year.

Babar will begin his new stint with a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand next month but his leadership will face a tougher test in the 20-overs World Cup in June.

 

Related topic:
Babar AzamShaheen AfridiPakistan Cricket BoardPCBcaptainODIT20I
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zaka Ashraf PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan cricket chief resigns over lack of power

Crowning win for centenary Test: Tigers beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Pakistan keen on reinstating Babar as T20 skipper 

3d ago

SL beat Afghanistan in second ODI to seal series

India captain Kohli has 'no regrets' over Australia bust-up

ছাত্র রাজনীতি বন্ধের নামে বুয়েট যাতে জঙ্গিবাদের কারখানায় পরিণত না হয়: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

ছাত্র রাজনীতি বন্ধের নামে বুয়েট যাতে জঙ্গিবাদের কারখানায় পরিণত না হয়: কাদের

‘আমরা তদন্ত করে দেখছি, এ ধরনের কিছু পাওয়া গেলে সরকারকে অ্যাকশনে যেতে হবে।’

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

ছাত্রলীগের প্রতিবাদ কর্মসূচির মাইক বুয়েটের দিকে ঘোরানো

এইমাত্র
push notification