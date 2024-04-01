Shaheen fuming after PCB uses ‘fake quotes’ in statement

Cricket
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who was recently replaced by Babar Azam as the Pakistan captain in the white-ball formats, was reportedly left furious after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yesterday sent out a statement carrying quotes attributed to him which he did not say.

According to cricket website ESPNCricinfo, Shaheen was on the brink of making a statement to this effect, but the PCB has held emergency talks with him and another hastily organised meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will take place today.

It is understood Shaheen, who was unhappy by the manner in which he has been treated over the whole captaincy issue, was not asked by the PCB to provide a statement to use in a press release.

However, a few hours after Babar was reappointed captain, a press release was put out in which words from Shaheen pledged complete support to Babar Azam as captain and stated it was "an honour" to lead Pakistan.

"I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity," the statement, attributed to Shaheen, said. "As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world."

Afridi is understood to have contributed nothing to that statement at all.

Shaheen Afridi Babar Azam PCB
