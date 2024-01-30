Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 08:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 08:54 PM

Cricket

In Pictures: Cameraman Liton, Omarzai's ramp and Babar-Rizwan camaraderie

Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 08:41 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 08:54 PM

Comilla Victorians skipper Liton Das, who tried his hand out at photographing in Sylhet on Tuesday, would want to get his focus back the bat as well as he is yet to make an impact in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League after handed the captaincy this year. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan brought out the ramp shot to help Rangpur Riders to an eight-wicket win over Comilla Victorians after having taken two wickets with the ball too. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam didn't let the Comilla-Rangpur rivalry come in way of their friendship. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

