Babar fifty sets up 79-run win for Rangpur 

Rangpur Riders batter Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed against Durdanto Dhaka in Sylhet on Saturday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rangpur Riders batter Babar Azam scored 46-ball 62 laced with five fours and a six to help his side to a 79-run win over Durdanto Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

It was Babar's second fifty of the tournament and following his guileful mastery, it was Afghanistan's Azamatullah Omarzai who unleashed some muscle power as he hit three sixes and two fours for a 15-ball 32, adding the finishing touches to propel his side's total to 183 for eight.

The Rangpur bowlers led by off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan then delivered a clinical effort to bundle out Dhaka for a mere 104 in 16.3 overs.

Mahedi picked up three for 11 runs, while Omarzai and Hasan Mahmud scalped two each.

The victory gave Rangpur their second win of the tournament and handed Dhaka a second loss on the trot.