Pakistan keen on reinstating Babar as T20 skipper 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi hinted at a change in leadership in T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The PCB arranged a fitness camp for a 29-member squad that will gear up for five T20Is against New Zealand at home before travelling to England for a four-match T20I series throughout April and May.

"The selection committee and board are working on two or three things and the selectors will take a decision on the captaincy after the training camp in Kakul," Naqvi told reporters.

"The selection committee has to do some brainstorming and sit together and decide on the captain," Naqvi said, adding that his committee is in favour of continuity.

Current T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi seems to have lost the new chief's trust after leading his side in a 4-1 drubbing against New Zealand in January.

Shaheen's credentials as skipper were questioned further when his side, defending champions Lahore Qalandars, won only a solitary match having lost eight in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League. He managed to lead Lahore to consecutive titles in the previous two editions of the tournament (2022 and 2023), an achievement that put him in contention for the Pakistani captaincy.

Shaheen replaced Babar Azam as T20I captain after Pakistan's dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India. The decision was taken by the previous committee headed by Zaka Ashraf, who also picked Shan Masood as Test captain. Babar was removed from white-ball captaincy and subsequently, the right-handed batter stepped down as Test captain. PCB are also yet to announce a name for the ODI captaincy.

Initially, Mohammad Rizwan was deemed the leading candidate for white-ball captaincy according to sources but Babar's name has also come to the fore. According to Cricket Pakistan, it was learned that Babar was dissatisfied with the handling of his captaincy and remains a hesitant candidate and will only accept the responsibility again upon the agreement of certain conditions and after his concerns regarding the team have been addressed.

Interestingly, all-rounder Imad Wasim and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir have come out of retirement and made themselves available for selection. Both had criticised Babar for his performances as well as leadership in last year's ODI World Cup. The duo are likely to be included in the Pakistan T20I squad and the reappointment of Babar could very likely cause the atmosphere inside the dressing room to sour.