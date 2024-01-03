How parents can help children navigate depression

The convergence of cultural dynamics and mental health can present a distinctive picture of young adults in Bangladesh. Mental illness is quite stigmatised in our culture, and is sometimes seen as a sign of personal failure or weakness. Thus, young adults often feel discouraged from getting the help we require due to fear of judgement or embarrassment in front of families and friends.

This stigma surrounding mental health worsen the symptoms and makes recovery more difficult because it fosters a sense of isolation. But being seen and heard is all we seek. According to the National Mental Health Survey 2019, 18.7 percent of the Bangladeshi population aged 18 years and above suffers from mental disorders. Another 2021 study found that the percentage of individuals with depression was 57.9 percent, those suffering from stress was 59.7 percent, and the percentage of people with anxiety came out to be 33.7 percent.

In our homes, where walls stand tall and roofs shield us from harsh storms, all we want is our families' unwavering embrace of safety. We just want to take off the masks that we wear for the outside world and unveil our actual selves; we want to feel free of expectations and criticism. We seek comfort in the eyes of our parents.

Young people go through all types of mental health issues such as depression, eating disorders, social anxiety, borderline personality disorder (BPD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), disruptive behaviour, dissocial disorders, and more. And one shouldn't hold someone accountable for having a mental health issue, just like one wouldn't blame someone for having diabetes or heart disease. A complex interplay of factors, including brain chemistry, gender, and life experiences, causes mental illness. It's important to remember that mental illness is not a sign of weakness or personal failure. In fact, those who suffer from mental illnesses are frequently among the most resilient.

To acknowledge and address mental health issues takes courage, resiliency, and self-awareness. Having been diagnosed with a mental illness, I initially found discussing it with my parents to be challenging. However, summoning the courage to have that conversation was worthwhile because they showed me that they were always there for me. My parents were so supportive that they went out of their way to go to the doctor with me, which was a big start in the right direction in terms of comprehending and taking care of my mental health. As I started to follow my doctor's instructions and take the prescribed medications, I started to feel better in the days that followed. A sensation of renewed well-being replaced the haze of hopelessness.

Equally poignant is my friend's story, as his emotions were expressed through his art. Knowing that his artworks were a way for him to express his feelings, his parents had always respected his privacy. But they were still concerned. When his despair and depression became unbearable, my friend plucked up the courage and chose to speak with them. He talked about his unceasing anxiety that would never go away. His parents listened to him and reassured him that they would be by his side at every turn. He, with the support of his parents, sought professional help and was diagnosed with Generalised Anxiety Disorder, a mental health disorder that causes excessive, persistent, and unrealistic worry about everyday things. Though it was daunting, the diagnosis was a relief. He felt that a burden had been taken off his chest. With the support of his parents and therapist, he learned coping mechanisms, developed strategies to manage his anxiety, and gained a deeper understanding of his mental health. Every now and then, his parents check up on him when they spot something concerning in his art.

So, how can parents help their children? They just need to be there for them. We want our parents to understand us and listen to our innermost voices. A safe and supportive environment is all we want. We want our parents to educate themselves about mental health, understand the signs and symptoms of mental illnesses, their prevalence, and know about available treatment options. This can empower them to recognise and address our struggles.

In the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, it's easy to forget that others around us may be fighting similar battles. Our parents, siblings, and friends are all dealing with their own issues the way we are. It's important to remember this and to treat them with the same kindness and encouragement we expect from them.

Zareen Tasneem Zahra is an undergraduate student at North South University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

