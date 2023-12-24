Unveiling the silent crisis of men's mental health issues

In the bustling heart of Bangladesh, a silent crisis unfolds unnoticed—men's mental health issues. A matter often swept under the rug due to societal norms and stigmatisation, men's mental health remains a topic unspoken, yet its ramifications echo through households and communities across the nation. Let us shed some light on the pressing issue, delving into the systemic shortcomings, societal attitudes, and the dire need for a paradigm shift in addressing this crisis.

According to a research article published by several researchers based in Bangladesh and the United Kingdom in 2021, a mere 0.44 percent of the total health budget is allocated for mental health, with less than 0.11 percent of the population having access to free essential psychotropic medications. The mental health infrastructure is severely under-resourced. A Cambridge University Press-published article by several Bangladeshi researchers and doctors two decades ago showed that Bangladesh had a meagre 73 psychiatrists for a population of 123 million. Although the population has grown since then, the psychiatrist-to-patient ratio remains dismally low.

The nascent and underfunded mental health systems in Bangladesh pose a significant barrier for men seeking help for depression or other mental health disorders. The entrenched societal norms further aggravate the situation. Men, bound by traditional gender roles, often find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of silence and suffering. The notion of asking for help is seen as an affront to masculinity, which deters many from seeking the support they desperately need.

From a young age, boys are taught not to show their emotions but to repress them. As a result, men feel less comfortable about talking or sharing their feelings, which can cause conflict in their relationships and lead to severe mental health challenges. Another study indicated that factors like the inability to fulfil financial and intimate needs in marital relationships contribute to men's suicidal inclinations. Additionally, diminished self-esteem and a perceived lack of respect from others were associated with these tendencies.

A recent study, conducted at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), illuminated that nearly half (48.4 percent) of the patients hospitalised at the institution were grappling with mental disorders, and out of this cohort, 54.8 percent were men and 45.2 percent women. These individuals were admitted across various departments, yet startlingly, a mere 3.6 percent of them were referred to the psychiatry department.

Meanwhile, male depression is often undiagnosed due to a failure to recognise it, as it accompanies headaches, digestion problems, and irritability related to physical health issues, symptoms that may also be due to depression. Besides, downplaying symptoms, not talking about them openly, and suppressing the condition may mask depression. Alcohol or drugs is often consumed to minimise depression, which also affects physical and mental health.

On a brighter note, Bangladesh has stepped towards reforming its mental health legislation. The new Mental Health Act 2018 replaces a century-old legislation, aiming to protect the property rights of individuals who have mental illness and make provisions for mental health services. Although a commendable step, there's a long road ahead. The legislation needs to be complemented by substantial investments in mental health infrastructure, training of professionals, and nationwide awareness campaigns to destigmatise mental health issues, particularly among men.

Community-based initiatives can play a pivotal role in bridging the gap. Creating safe spaces where men can openly discuss their mental health issues, share experiences, and seek professional help is crucial. Online platforms and support groups can also provide an avenue for anonymous support, which might appeal to those reluctant to seek help in person. Integrating emotional literacy into the curriculum from a young age, and especially at the university level, is essential for fostering mental wellbeing. This initiative can help break down stereotypes that discourage emotional expression in men, which often leads to mental health issues.

Universities play a key role in shaping this aspect of young adults' development by providing courses on emotional management and access to mental health resources. This approach not only aids in combating stress and anxiety among students but also promotes overall emotional resilience and better interpersonal relationships.

The conversation around men's mental health needs to transition from hushed whispers to a national dialogue. Engaging various stakeholders, from government bodies to community leaders, is imperative. Bangladesh cannot afford to remain silent on a crisis that affects a significant portion of its population. It's essential to create supportive environments and systems that cater to the mental well-being of all individuals, regardless of gender, to drive social cohesion and collective prosperity.

Mostak Ahamed Imran is a lecturer at Brac University and child play therapist at Brac Institute of Educational Development.

Quazi Tafsirul Islam is a senior lecturer at the School of Business and Economics, North South University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

