Suicide Prevention Helpline “Kaan Pete Roi”: 10 years and counting

On Friday, 17 May 2023 Kaan Pete Roi presented a policy brief at the BRAC Center Inn entitled, "Ten Years of Suicide Prevention through Kaan Pete Roi."

Simeen Hussain Rimi, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs of Bangladesh was the chief guest at the event. Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation, Professor Dr Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director of NCDC DGHS, and Professor Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, author and educationalist, attended as special guests.

The event started with a short presentation by Yeshim Iqbal, the founder and director of the organisation on the activities of Kaan Pete Roi.

In her speech, Simeen Rahman Rimi stated "Mental health issues lead to suicide, and it is a complicated social problem in our country." She also pointed out that there are Kishore-Kishori clubs in every upazila and with some initiatives and training, such clubs can be used to create awareness.

The State Minister highlighted the importance of support during adolescence years and support for mothers as hormonal changes during pregnancy can very much affect women and cause depression.

Professor Dr Mohammad Robed Amin, emphasised the importance of helpline quality control and remarked, "Suicide should be addressed as a public health concern rather than treated as a criminal offence."

Sajida Foundation has been supporting Kaan Pete Roi since 2020.

Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of the foundation pointed out the lack of focus on mental health. "Funding is still a big issue. We only have 0.44 per cent of the total health budget for mental health. I hope this changes in the coming days".

Special guest, Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal praised the volunteers for their contribution. "If you want to do something truly big then you need volunteers.", he said applauding the drive of the volunteers.

Dr S M Yasir Arafat, Associate Consultant, Department of Psychiatry of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital PLC, pointed out the lack of proper research in the sector.

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor of Child Adolescent & Family Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital (NIMH) addressed the required approach for better results.

"We need a multi-sectoral approach to suicide prevention," he said adding that the government alone cannot tackle such an issue. "Suicide prevention is a whole society approach," he said

Amongst others, Dr Maruf Ahmed Khan, Deputy Program Manager-3 of NCDC, DGHS; Anwar Sattar, Inspector of Police from Media & Public Relations of National Emergency Service 999; Ismat Jahan, Head of National Trauma Counselling Centre, Multi-sectoral Programme on Violence against Women; Dr Erum Marium, Executive Director of BRAC IED; Dr Muzharul Mannan, Chairperson of Shuchona Foundation and other notable figures were present at the event and discussed the future of mental health and suicide prevention in Bangladesh.

Kaan Pete Roi is open every day from 3PM to 3AM. The calls are not recorded and confidentiality is strictly maintained. This is a safe space without judgement and the volunteers are here because they care and want to make a change.

If you are struggling with your mental and having suicidal thoughts or someone you know who can benefit from simply talking, please do not delay and reach out for help. Kan Pete Roi is waiting to listen to you.

Essentials —

Kaan Pete Roi is available at 09612-119911, 3pm - 3am every day.

Photo: Courtesy