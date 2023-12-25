Pre-poll violence will only scare the voters off

Why is the Election Commission not putting a stop to it?

It is disturbing that violence—that dreaded, near-certain precursor to polls in general in Bangladesh—has again become rampant ahead of the upcoming general election, despite assurances to the contrary. Even though the main opposition camp, including BNP and Jamaat, is no longer in the race and most of the candidates are somehow affiliated with the ruling camp, there have been violent clashes between supporters of those officially nominated and those of "independents". This has happened across many districts where campaigning is going on in full swing. The use of sharp weapons and even guns has created a tense atmosphere in these areas.

If the level of aggression is already so high, what can we expect when the election day finally arrives? Moreover, why have the government, its security forces, and the Election Commission failed to prevent this unseemly, intimidating election-time environment?

On December 25, at least three Jubo League men were shot during a clash between supporters of Awami League and independent candidates in Tangail. According to a report by this daily, both camps have been involved in heated exchanges, attacks, and vandalism, including of election offices, since the campaigning began. Official response to this, however, has been grossly inadequate. Similarly, in Faridpur, supporters of an independent candidate were attacked by the associates of the AL-nominated candidate. This has been the general trend so far, with violent clashes going practically unhindered by the police while the Election Commission has been mostly unresponsive or ineffective.

In such a climate, how confident will the voters feel about casting their vote? Safety is the least that the government can ensure after depriving voters of any real choice in the election by incapacitating the main opposition. Why isn't it taking appropriate steps to prevent these disturbing incidents where innocent bystanders can easily get hurt? In one incident, a candidate even beat up a journalist because the latter had questioned him about violating the election code. This is hardly befitting a would-be lawmaker.

The EC should exercise the full extent of its authority to ensure accountability for such conducts which are more than just violations of electoral code; they easily constitute crimes in the eye of the law and should be treated as such. The police also must prevent any kind of violence during campaigning and bring the attackers to book. It is vital that they all coordinate to ensure public safety heading into the election.