Editorial
Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:09 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Pre-poll violence will only scare the voters off

Why is the Election Commission not putting a stop to it?
Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:00 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:09 PM
VISUAL: STAR

It is disturbing that violence—that dreaded, near-certain precursor to polls in general in Bangladesh—has again become rampant ahead of the upcoming general election, despite assurances to the contrary. Even though the main opposition camp, including BNP and Jamaat, is no longer in the race and most of the candidates are somehow affiliated with the ruling camp, there have been violent clashes between supporters of those officially nominated and those of "independents". This has happened across many districts where campaigning is going on in full swing. The use of sharp weapons and even guns has created a tense atmosphere in these areas.

Bangladesh national election 2024
Read more

How do we describe the upcoming election?

If the level of aggression is already so high, what can we expect when the election day finally arrives? Moreover, why have the government, its security forces, and the Election Commission failed to prevent this unseemly, intimidating election-time environment?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On December 25, at least three Jubo League men were shot during a clash between supporters of Awami League and independent candidates in Tangail. According to a report by this daily, both camps have been involved in heated exchanges, attacks, and vandalism, including of election offices, since the campaigning began. Official response to this, however, has been grossly inadequate. Similarly, in Faridpur, supporters of an independent candidate were attacked by the associates of the AL-nominated candidate. This has been the general trend so far, with violent clashes going practically unhindered by the police while the Election Commission has been mostly unresponsive or ineffective.

12th national election of Bangladesh
Read more

A Potemkin election in Bangladesh?

In such a climate, how confident will the voters feel about casting their vote? Safety is the least that the government can ensure after depriving voters of any real choice in the election by incapacitating the main opposition. Why isn't it taking appropriate steps to prevent these disturbing incidents where innocent bystanders can easily get hurt? In one incident, a candidate even beat up a journalist because the latter had questioned him about violating the election code. This is hardly befitting a would-be lawmaker.

The EC should exercise the full extent of its authority to ensure accountability for such conducts which are more than just violations of electoral code; they easily constitute crimes in the eye of the law and should be treated as such. The police also must prevent any kind of violence during campaigning and bring the attackers to book. It is vital that they all coordinate to ensure public safety heading into the election.

Related topic:
Pre-poll violence in BangladeshBangladesh political persecutionAwami League independent candidatesBangladesh election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Violence and legal cases against BNP leaders and activities in Bangladesh

Hostility will only lengthen the political deadlock

Bangladesh national election 2024

How do we describe the upcoming election?

1d ago
Two rallied held by BNP and Awami League in Dhaka

A Detriment to Democracy

‘King’s parties’ rounded up for polls

‘King’s parties’ rounded up for polls

SUVs for the sake of a fair election?

আলুর কেজি ৮০ টাকা!
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

আলুর দামে ‘রেকর্ড’

‘খরচ কমানোর জন্য আলুই বেশি খেতাম। সেটারও যদি এত দাম হয়, খাব কী এখন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নোয়াখালীতে পথসভায় এমপি মোরশেদ আলমকে জুতাপেটার চেষ্টা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification